Mohan Sarkar Seeks to Bring Massive Administrative Reforms

Bhubaneshwar: In a bold move to overhaul Odisha’s governance machinery, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s government has launched a wave of administrative reforms aimed at efficiency and accountability. Signaling a new era of governance, the Odisha government on Tuesday effected a major reshuffle, transferring or appointing 48 IAS officers across departments.

Senior bureaucrat Hemant Sharma has been given additional charge of the Information & Public Relations Department, while Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra takes over as Finance Secretary. Several key district collectorates also saw new faces, including Amrit Ruturaj in Khordha and Maheswar Swain in Nabarangpur.

The reshuffle touches virtually every wing, from education and excise to municipal corporations, reflecting a focused push toward performance-driven governance. Young officers from the 2020 and 2021 batches were elevated to major roles, underscoring trust in new leadership.

This sweeping change is being seen as a first concrete step toward Chief Minister Mohan Sarkar’s promised “responsive and responsible bureaucracy.”