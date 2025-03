TNI Bureau: Telangana Police have filed an FIR against 25 actors and influencers, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Vijay Deverakonda, for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps.

The complaint, filed by businessman Phanindra Sarma, claims celebrities encouraged gambling, influencing many to invest. Authorities are investigating the actors’ involvement in endorsing these platforms, which allegedly mislead users into financial losses.