TNI Evening News Headlines – March 20, 2025

➡️School timings for Class-I to CIass-XII in Odisha rescheduled from 6 30 A.M to 10.30 AM with immediate effect.
➡️Odisha CM Mohana Majhi celebrated Pakhala Dibasa; the event witnessed participation of Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Council of Ministers and legislators.
➡️Bhubaneswar-Goa flights to take off soon under the New Destination Policy.
➡️Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena revealed that 460 school buses in Bhubaneswar lack valid fitness certificates.
➡️Rain, thunderstorm warning for several places in Odisha from today till March 23.
➡️22 Maoists killed in separate encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh, jawan killed in encounters.
➡️BCCI announces cash prize for Champions Trophy winning team. Each player will get Rs 3 crore each, head coach Rs 3 crore, supporting coaching staff Rs 50 lakh.
➡️Cabinet approves Rs 7,000 crore deal for Indigenous advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) acquisition.
➡️Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2024 will be given to sculptor Ram V. Sutar who designed Statue of Unity, announced CM Devendra Fadnavis announced in the Assembly.
➡️Disha Salian death case: Shiv Sena stages silent protest seeking CBI probe.
➡️Centre seeks reply from X over its chatbot Grok’s controversial responses.
➡️Elon Musk’s X Sues India Over ‘Censorship’ Using IT Act, Sahyog Portal: Report.
➡️Jaishankar extends India’s full backing to Brazil’s presidency for a successful and outcome-oriented COP30.
