Battleground Bihar: Rahul goes Aggressive; Bhakta Joins

TNI Bureau: Battleground Bihar is heating up as Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing 16-day, 1,300-km Voter Adhikar Yatra, while Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das joined the campaign.

Rahul accused the BJP of “vote theft” in Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, alleging that millions of names of Dalits, OBCs, minorities, and poor voters were deleted during electoral roll revisions. Addressing rallies in Motihari and Sitamarhi, he said vote theft was an attack on the Constitution and vowed not to allow it. Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and leaders from CPI(ML) and VIP are also part of the march.

Meanwhile, Das supported Rahul’s claims, saying irregularities had also occurred in Odisha. He alleged BJP would not be in power without “vote chori.”

The yatra has faced controversy after a viral video showed abusive remarks against Modi, prompting BJP protests and an FIR. Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanded Rahul’s apology.