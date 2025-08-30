Massive Outrage over Abuse hurled at PM Modi in Bihar Rally

TNI Bureau: Massive outrage has erupted after abusive remarks were allegedly hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Congress-led “Voter Adhikar Yatra” in Darbhanga, Bihar. The incident triggered protests, clashes, and sharp political exchanges between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

A video circulating on social media showed unidentified individuals using derogatory language from a rally podium. While the BJP blamed the INDIA bloc for the remarks and lodged a police complaint, Congress leaders alleged that “BJP agents” were behind the act to divert attention from the yatra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the episode, calling it “a stain on democracy,” and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also described the remarks as “deplorable.” Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed the BJP was trying to create a diversion.

Tensions escalated in Patna, where BJP and Congress workers clashed, attacked each other with flags, and pelted stones. Police intervened and began an inquiry.