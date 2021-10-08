Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust Case: Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea rejected

Insight Bureau: The bail application filed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan in the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust case has been rejected by the Mumbai Magitrate Court which termed it ‘not maintainable’ after a long 5 hours of arguments.

Aryan Khan and other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will be kept in quarantine cell for 3-5 days in Arthur Jail as per Covid protocol.

ASG Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau, had argued that the offences alleged against the accused are exclusively triable by the Special Court of Sessions under the NDPS Act, not a magisterial court.