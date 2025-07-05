Bahuda Jatra 2025: Holy Trinity reach Singhadwar

TNI Bureau: The Bahuda Jatra 2025 of the Holy Trinity concluded smoothly as the sibling deities returned to the Singhadwar of the Puri Srimandir this evening marking the end of the annual Rath Yatra festival.

Lakhs of devotees had gathered on the Bada Danda to witness the return of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to the Singhadwara of the 12th century shrine.

The Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra was first pulled and then the Darpadalan chariot of Devi Subhadra and subsequently the Nandighosa of Lord Jagannath.

The Holy Trinity’s Suna Besha, also known as Raja Besha or Rajarajeshwara Besha, will be held tomorrow amid tight security.