Capacity Building Training Program held in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Commerce and Transport Department, in collaboration with the School and Mass Education Department and State Transport Authority, Odisha, successfully organized a capacity building training program for educational administrators and principals of government schools, focusing on enhancing road safety awareness and best practices.

The program was designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to promote road safety within their institutions and communities.

The training program featured officers from accident-prone districts who joined as master trainers, bringing valuable insights and expertise to the sessions. Gangadhar Sahoo, IAS (Retd), currently working as Principal Project Officer for the Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) at IIT Madras, served as a resource person.

Approximately 40 officers from Block Education Officers (BEOs), District Education Officers (DEOs), and principals of government schools participated in the program. The training covered various aspects of road safety, including accident investigation, safety measures, and strategies for promoting road safety awareness among students and the community.

The Commerce and Transport Department’s initiative aims to foster a culture of road safety in educational institutions and empower administrators and principals to play a proactive role in promoting safe driving practices and reducing accidents. By collaborating with experts from CoERS, IIT Madras, and other key stakeholders, the department is ensuring that participants receive high-quality training and guidance.

The department hopes that the knowledge and skills gained from this training program will be effectively implemented in schools and communities, contributing to a safer and more responsible road user culture. The success of this program is expected to have a positive impact on road safety in the region, and the department plans to continue such initiatives in the future.