TNI Bureau: A day after arresting BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Kumar on charges of bribery, the Lokayukta sleuths today conducted a raid and recovered Rs 6 crore from his house.

Prashanth Kumar, who is a 2008 batch Karnataka Administrative Services officer and chief accounts officer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was arrested by the Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

Apart from seizing the Rs 40 lakh bribe money Prashanth’s possession, the Lokayukta officials also seized Rs 1.7 crore from his office, said sources.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 81 lakh from a contractor for raw material procurement. However, the contractor approached the Lokayukta a week ago.

Yesterday, a trap was laid and Prashanth Kumar was arrested while he was receiving Rs 40 Lakh from the contractor. He was receiving the bribe at the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which manufactures the famous soap brand ‘Mysore Sandal Soap’.

Prashanth’s father Maadal Virupakshappa, who represents the Channagiri Assembly Constituency, is the Chairman of KSDL

Suspecting that Prashanth was receiving the money on behalf of his father, the Lokayukta officials conducted raids and recovered over Rs 6 crore from his house.

Meanwhile, the MLA resigned from the board of Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited. In a letter to Karnataka CM, he said “there is some conspiracy against my family. I’m submitting the resignation taking moral responsibility as there is an allegation against me.”