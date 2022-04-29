At 11:30 AM, Bhubaneswar records 39 degrees Celsius

Here are the list of some cities that have recorded high temperature at 11:30 AM today.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Heatwave
Insight Bureau:  Heatwave continues to affect the normal life across Odisha. At 11:30 AM today, Bhubaneswar has recorded 39 degrees Celsius while Jharsguda has recorded the highest at 40.4 degrees Celsius.

👉 Jharsuguda 40.4
👉 Keonjhar 39.6
👉 Sambalpur 39.2
👉 Bhubaneswar 39.0
👉 Hirakud 38.8
👉 Chandabali 37.2
👉 Balasore 34.4
👉 Puri 33.2
👉 Paradip 31.4
👉 Gopalpur 30.0

