At 11:30 AM, Bhubaneswar records 39 degrees Celsius

Insight Bureau: Heatwave continues to affect the normal life across Odisha. At 11:30 AM today, Bhubaneswar has recorded 39 degrees Celsius while Jharsguda has recorded the highest at 40.4 degrees Celsius.

Here are the list of some cities that have recorded high temperature at 11:30 AM today.

👉 Jharsuguda 40.4

👉 Keonjhar 39.6

👉 Sambalpur 39.2

👉 Bhubaneswar 39.0

👉 Hirakud 38.8

👉 Chandabali 37.2

👉 Balasore 34.4

👉 Puri 33.2

👉 Paradip 31.4

👉 Gopalpur 30.0