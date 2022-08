ASO Written Exam in Odisha rescheduled to August 27

Insight Bureau: The written examination for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) will be held in August 27, 2022.

It was announced by Dr. Satyajit Mohanty, Chairman, OPSC.

The ASO exam was scheduled to be held on August 21, but postponed due to flood situation in the State.