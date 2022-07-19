Morning News Insight – July 19, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 945 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 110 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 371 a nd Sundargarh 103 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6316.

🔸 Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar Director Ajay Parida passed away in Guwahati. Parida had gone to Guwahati to attend a conference where he died due to heart attack.

🔸 The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) along with its student wing call for a 12-hour Odisha Bandh today, seeking justice for BJB College student Ruchika Mohanty, who committed suicide.

🔸 Odisha Cabinet Meeting to be held today.

🔸 The Regional Medical and Research Centre (RMRC) confirms cholera outbreak in Rayagada, district admin steps up measures.

🔸 India records 15,528 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload rises to 1,43,654.

🔸 Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82. Some of his famed songs included “Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar” and “Dil Dhoondhta Hai”.

🔸 Opposition candidate Margaret Alva to file nomination for Vice Presidential election today.

🔸 The Indian Rupee breaches 80 mark against the US dollar in early trade.

🔸 All-party meeting on Sri Lankan crisis today.

🔸 Sri Lanka opposition leader Premadasa withdraws from Presidential race citing ‘greater good’ of his country.

🔸 South Sudan Vice President James Wani Igga arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave.