TNI Bureau: Lady Blackmailer Archana Nag’s ‘Ford Endeavour’ car was found dumped in Mancheswar Industrial Area without any number plate.

According to the locals, someone had parked the car last night, which was being searched by the investigating agencies. Cost of the car is estimated at Rs 33 lakh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached the spot and confirmed that the car belongs to Archana Nag. ED has seized the car for further investigation.