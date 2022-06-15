Evening News Insight – June 15, 2022

🔸Odia NDRF officer Mahaveer Mohanty draws praise for safely rescuing Rahul from 80-feet-deep borewell in Chhattisgarh.
🔸Rajnath Singh speaks to Naveen Patnaik (BJD) and Nitish Kumar of JD(U) on Presidential Poll.
🔸Elephant Poaching in Odisha: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav asks Odisha Goverment to take strict action against the poachers to ensure protection of our wildlife heritage.
🔸Devotees throng Alarnath Temple near Brahmagiri in Puri district as Lord Jagannath, his siblings go on a fortnight-long ‘Anasaa’.
🔸Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to host India matches of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 which will begin on October 11.
🔸Flood situation deteriorates in the Tumulpur district of Assam as several villages are inundated due to heavy rains.
🔸Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Sahu & his family at Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur.
🔸Sachin Pilot detained outside Congress Office in New Delhi amid Rahul Gandhi protests.
🔸BJD, AAP, TRS, Akali Dal skip Mamata Banerjee’s Opposition Meet on President Election.
🔸Presidential Polls: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggests names of Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi as possible opposition candidates.
🔸Presidential Polls: Next meeting of opposition parties to deliberate on a consensus candidate for the Presidential election likely to be convened on June 20-21 in Mumbai by Sharad Pawar.
🔸Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee announces insurance of 1 lakh to a devotee in case of any kind of accident that happens with him/her on the temple premises of Chardham in Uttarakhand.
🔸Terrorist who shot dead bank manager killed in J&K’s Shopian, killer of teacher trapped in Kulgam.
🔸Assam Floods: Incessant rains wreak havoc; Guwahati badly hit.
🔸Hardik Pandya to lead Indian team in T20I series against Ireland later this month.
🔸Women’s IPL likely to start in 2023.
🔸Russia says destroyed depot of weapons from NATO in western Ukraine.
🔸Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif calls on Shehbaz Sharif Govt to facilitate Pervez Musharraf’s return to Pakistan.
