Evening News Insight – June 15, 2022

🔸 Odia NDRF officer Mahaveer Mohanty draws praise for safely rescuing Rahul from 80-feet-deep borewell in Chhattisgarh.

🔸 Rajnath Singh speaks to Naveen Patnaik (BJD) and Nitish Kumar of JD(U) on Presidential Poll.

🔸Elephant Poaching in Odisha: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav asks Odisha Goverment to take strict action against the poachers to ensure protection of our wildlife heritage.

🔸 Devotees throng Alarnath Temple near Brahmagiri in Puri district as Lord Jagannath, his siblings go on a fortnight-long ‘Anasaa’.

🔸 Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to host India matches of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 which will begin on October 11.

🔸 Flood situation deteriorates in the Tumulpur district of Assam as several villages are inundated due to heavy rains.

🔸 Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Sahu & his family at Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur. 🔸 Sachin Pilot detained outside Congress Office in New Delhi amid Rahul Gandhi protests.

🔸 BJD, AAP, TRS, Akali Dal skip Mamata Banerjee’s Opposition Meet on President Election. 🔸 Presidential Polls: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggests names of Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi as possible opposition candidates. 🔸 Presidential Polls: Next meeting of opposition parties to deliberate on a consensus candidate for the Presidential election likely to be convened on June 20-21 in Mumbai by Sharad Pawar.

🔸 Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee announces insurance of 1 lakh to a devotee in case of any kind of accident that happens with him/her on the temple premises of Chardham in Uttarakhand.

🔸 Terrorist who shot dead bank manager killed in J&K’s Shopian, killer of teacher trapped in Kulgam.

🔸 Assam Floods: Incessant rains wreak havoc; Guwahati badly hit.

🔸 Hardik Pandya to lead Indian team in T20I series against Ireland later this month. 🔸 Women’s IPL likely to start in 2023.

🔸 Russia says destroyed depot of weapons from NATO in western Ukraine.