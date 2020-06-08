Amit Shah’s Odisha Virtual Rally: Highlights

TNI Bureau: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed ‘Odisha Jan Samvad Rally’ via Video Conferencing today.

Amit Shah listed the achievements of the Centre including Ayushman Bharat, power connections for the poor, toilets, the airstrikes, triple talaq, Ram Janambhoomi, Citizenship Amendment Act and many more.

While speaking to party members & people of Odisha Amit Shah said that this is a virtual rally to boost the morale of the public against the Covid-19 pandemic & to bring 130 crore Indians together.

Key Highlights:

• 9.5 crore farmers have received Rs 72,000 crore so far under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

• Every farmer will receive Rs 6,000 every year

• During the lockdown, more than 42 crore people receive financial assistance of over Rs 53,000 crore

• Govt bans Instant Divorce for Muslims

• Through Jal Jeevan Mission, Modi Govt to provide clean, piped drinking water to 25 crore people by 2022

• 10 crore toilets built under Swachh Bharat Mission

• 2.5 crore houses to poor under PMAY

• PM Modi did not sign the RCEP agreement to ensure our small traders and manufacturers were safe-guarded

• Lockdown helped country to reduce daily rise in coronavirus cases