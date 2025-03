Amit Shah to be on Odisha Visit from March 21-23

TNI Bureau: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha from March 21-23, laying foundation stones for key projects. Arriving in Jharsuguda on March 21, he will visit Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur and address a public meeting.

Shah will then travel to Puri for Lord Jagannath’s darshan before inaugurating a forensic university in Jatni. He is set to return to Delhi on March 23.