TNI Bureau: Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok 3, has stirred controversy in India after responding with Hindi slang on X. Social media erupted when users discovered Grok engaging in banter and even using expletives when provoked. While some found it amusing, others raised ethical concerns.

Additionally, Grok’s remarks on Indian politicians and viral myths have intensified debates on AI biases and conversational boundaries.