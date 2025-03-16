Bhubaneswar double murder during Holi: Five arrested, one detained

Bhubaneswar: During Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar, two separate murders led to the arrest of five individuals, including the prime accused, while a minor was detained.

Commissionerate Police confirmed the arrests, stating that both incidents arose from sudden disputes rather than premeditated actions.

Sahid Nagar Murder Case

Prime accused Baba Guni was arrested along with a minor in connection with the Sahid Nagar murder. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena stated that Baba Guni was apprehended under Pipili police limits.

The incident occurred in Shantipalli Basti, where an altercation during Holi escalated into violence. Victim Gopi Guni, an iron rod binding laborer, was stabbed to death by Bana Guni after a dispute involving Pinku Guni and the detained minor. The accused fled but were later tracked down by police.

A case was registered under Shahidnagar PS case number 117/2025, u/s 103(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). While Bana Guni and the minor were apprehended, Pinku Guni remains at large.

The minor will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, and additional charges have been filed against Pinku Guni for prior offenses.

Mancheswar Murder Case

Four individuals—Milu alias Tanmay Behera, Lulu alias Padmanav Behera, Bulu alias Prashant Behera, and Samir Kumar Swain—were arrested for their involvement in another fatal altercation.

The incident stemmed from a verbal dispute between victim Ayushman Pati and Tanmay Behera, who stabbed Ayushman near Mancheswar Industrial Estate. Despite being rushed to Capital Hospital, the victim was declared dead on arrival.

Tanmay Behera attempted to evade arrest by consuming Dimiri, a local wild fruit, but was tracked down in Pipili with police assistance. He was treated at Mangalpur CHC and later taken into custody.

He faces charges under section 103(1) of BNS for murder, while his brothers Lulu and Bulu Behera, along with their driver Samir Kumar Swain, have been charged under sections 103(1)/249(a)/3(5) for aiding his escape.

Bhubaneswar police continue their investigation, ensuring all accused face legal action. Authorities stress that both murders resulted from spontaneous disputes, not preplanned violence. The city remains on alert to prevent further incidents.