TNI Morning News Headlines – May 18, 2020

* Amphan to turn into ‘Super Cyclone’ in next 12 Hours: IMD.
* North Odisha coast will face max impact of Amphan, when it makes landfall. Wind speed expected to be 110-120 kmph,gusting upto 130 kmph. Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj dist can be affected: Umashankar Das,Scientist, IMD.
* Ganjam district administration launches an initiative ‘Sugam’ to ferry migrant workers who were headed towards their home State on foot.
* 48 new +VE cases in Odisha; State Tally rises to 876. Kandhamal joins Coronavirus Map. 2 cases in Kandhamal. (Tamilnadu returnees).
* Highest ever spike of 5242 COVID-19 cases & 157 death in last 24 hrs. Total number of positive cases in India mounts to 96169, including 56316 active cases, 36824 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll 3029 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
* IMD issues rainfall warning for the next 4 days.
* The total number of positive cases in Bihar rises to 1326.
* Vande Bharat Mission: 169 Indian passengers to return to West Bengal’s Kolkata from Bangladesh’s Dhaka today on a repatriation flight.
* Coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounts to 160; cases cross 10,000-mark.
* 140 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today; tally rises to 5342, including 133 deaths and 2666 discharged.
* Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and 8 other newly elected MLCs will take oath as Members of Legislative Council today at 1 pm.
* India among 62-nation seeking probe into WHO’s COVID-19 response.
* Maharashtra AYUSH task force on Covid-19 to use ayurveda, unani.
* US records 820 new Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.
* Twitter down across Pakistan.
* Nawazuddin Siddiqui arrives in Budhana for Eid placed under 14-day home quarantine.
