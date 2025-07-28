TNI Evening News Headlines – July 28, 2025

📌India successfully test-fired indigenously developed short-range ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off Odisha coast.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi conducted the 13th session of his public grievance hearing, 11,516 complaints received till the 12th session.
📌A female employee at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar accused a Nursing Officer of sexual harassment.
📌Odisha Government introduces saffron-colored ID Cards for Primary students.
📌Odisha Crime Branch files 574-page chargesheet in Gopalpur gangrape case.
📌Orissa High Court rejected anticipatory bail petition of senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi in connection with a bribery case.
📌A delegation of BJD Parliamentary Party met National Commission for Women today, demanding strict action against Nilagiri BJP MLA Santosh Khatua.
📌3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K. Top Lashkar commander behind Pahalgam terror attack, Hashim Musa, gunned down by Indian Army in ‘Operation Mahadev’.
📌Lok Sabha debate continues on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha. EAM Dr S Jaishankar hits out at critics questioning why India didn’t go further.
📌Divya Deshmukh defeats Koneru Humpy 1.5–0.5 in the rapid tie-breaks in FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025.
Comments are closed.