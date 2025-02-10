Aero India 2025 Takes Off in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The 15th edition of Aero India, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, is the largest-ever, spanning 42,000 sqm with 900+ exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies.

The event opened with an impressive flypast, featuring formations of Tejas, Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, and Jaguars, alongside a display by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team. Business meetings will dominate the first three days, while the public can attend on February 13-14.

With the theme ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, the event aligns with ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’, showcasing indigenous innovations and fostering global defence partnerships. Singh termed it a “Mahakumbh of Strength”, emphasizing India’s growing aerospace and defence capabilities.