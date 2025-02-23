Srimandir to convert Waste into Biogas, Organic Compost

Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has announced a project to convert sacred green waste from Srimandir into organic compost and biogas. The plant, being constructed at Malatipatpur on the outskirts of Puri with support from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and OBCC, aims to segregate shrine waste from regular city garbage.

Daily waste including flowers, tulasi, and prasad remnants will be processed to fertilize temple gardens and generate energy for plant operations. Construction is nearing completion at a cost of Rs 4 crore, with operations expected to begin before Akshaya Tritiya. This project is part of an eco-friendly initiative.