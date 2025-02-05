Adani Family Supports Newly Married Divyang Women

Ahead of the wedding of Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, the Adani family has announced ‘Mangal Seva’, a program to support newly married women with disabilities. To begin with, every year, 500 such women will be provided financial assistance of INR 10 lakh each.

At his home, just two days before his own wedding, Jeet Adani met 21 newly married divyang women and their husbands to launch this initiative. Jeet is set to tie the knot with Diva Shah on 7 February 2025 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In line with his social philosophy सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमात्मा है, Gautam Adani took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his joy that his son Jeet and daughter-in-law Diva are starting the first chapter of their journey with a virtuous resolution. He said that Jeet and Diva have pledged to ‘Mangal Seva’ by providing

financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities. He added that through this sacred initiative, the lives of many disabled daughters and their families will be uplifted with happiness and dignity. He blessed Jeet and Diva to continue moving forward on this path of service.

Currently, Jeet Adani is Director of Adani Airport Holdings – India’s largest airport infrastructure company with eight airports in its management and development portfolio. Apart from the airports business, he oversees the Adani Group’s defence, petrochemicals and copper businesses. He is also in charge of the Group’s digital

transformation.

Inspired by Dr Priti Adani, his mother, who evolved the Adani Foundation from a small rural project in Mundra, Gujarat, into a global force for change, Jeet is keenly interested in philanthropic initiatives, with a focus on supporting people with disabilities.