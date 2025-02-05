Delhi Polls Over; BJP Plays ‘Sheeshmahal Card’ Heavily

New Delhi: As the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections concluded, exit polls prefer BJP over AAP. Will BJP return to power after 27 years? BJP had intensified its attack on AAP, making the ‘Sheeshmahal’ controversy a central issue. Targeting Arvind Kejriwal over alleged extravagant renovations at his former residence, the BJP accused AAP of splurging public funds while ignoring governance.

The fierce political battle, dominated by corruption allegations and governance failures, saw both parties trading accusations. With results set to be announced on February 8, the ‘Sheeshmahal’ narrative remains a key talking point in Delhi’s political discourse.