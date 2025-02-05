TNI Evening News Headlines – February 05, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Evening News Headlines – February 05, 2025
➡️Odisha Vigilance found around Rs 2 crore cash at residence of Santanu Mohapatra, Deputy Director & PD, Watershed, Malkangiri, during raids.
 
➡️People waiting in queues for India vs England ODI match tickets break barricades at Barabati Stadium ahead of closing of counters at 6 PM.
 
➡️50 platoons of police force to be deployed at Cuttack Barabati Stadium.
 
➡️Odisha Congress leader Jayadev Jena receives threat.
 
➡️Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police arrested a couple in a Rs 1.3 crore bank fraud case.
 

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️BDA converts 580 residential plots from leasehold to freehold.
 
➡️BJP edge over AAP in Delhi exit polls. Delhi Polls see 57.89% voter turnout. AAP rejects exit polls.
 
➡️ABP – Chanakya Strategies Poll predicts 25-28 seats for AAP, 39-44 seats for BJP+ and 2-3 seats for Congress.
 
➡️Indian immigrants who deported from US, arrived at Amritsar Airport earlier today.
 
➡️Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025 kicks off in Kolkata.
 
➡️Gold hits all-time high at Rs 8,432 per gram.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.