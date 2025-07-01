Assault on BMC Official: OAS Officers in 14 Districts go on Mass Leave

TNI Bureau: Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) and Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officers from 14 districts of the State went on a mass leave in protest against brutal assault on Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo.

Following the brutal attack on Sahoo yesterday, the OAS Association had announced to go on a mass leave but postponed it after getting assurance of stricter action against all the accused from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

However, the OAS and ORS officers of Cuttack, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Balangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Subarnapur, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Malkangir, Kandhamal, Sambalpur and Nayagarh districts have decided to go on mass leave for an indefinite period.

Likewise, BMC officials and employees including the sweepers also have launched a cease-work agitation and have donned black badges in protest against the assault on the BMC official.

Meanwhile, Police arrested two more accused persons- Sachikanta Swain and Sanjeev Mishra for their involvement in the case. With their arrest, the number of arrested persons rose to five as the Kharavela Nagar Police had arrested three persons namely Jeevan Rout, Rashmi Mahapatra and Debashis Pradhan.