8102 Contractual Junior Teachers in Odisha Regularized

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Government on the occasion of new year regularized over 8,000 junior teachers in the State.

School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash on Saturday said that the jobs of 8,102 contractual junior teachers have been regularized by the State government.

“The 2015 junior teachers’ batch have been regularised from today”, he informed. After the relaxation in age limit, 40, 052 primary school teachers have been given promotion

Recently, the contractual teachers under the banner of the Odisha Junior Teachers’ Association staged a demonstration at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar over non-regularisation of jobs.

Recently State Government approved 7th pay commission scale for the teaching and non teaching staff of several school and colleges.