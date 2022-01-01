TNI Evening News Headlines – January 1, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 112 more COVID positive cases & 104 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 98 local contact cases and 14 quarantine cases.

➡️ 159 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1044962.

➡️ Beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years can register themselves for the Vaccination in CoWin portal.

➡️ College girl found hanging inside hostel room of a private college in the Infocity area in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ By-Poll for Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency to be held within 6 months, informs Odisha Legislative Assembly.

➡️ IMD issues Cold Wave alert for districts of south interior Odisha, Angul, Dhenkanal and Cuttack.

India News

➡️ 12 devotees died in Katra stampede. 16 were rushed to a hospital. Some of them are on ventilators. Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes.

➡️ Delhi reports 2,716 new Covid cases, one Death; Positivity rate jumps to 3.64%.

➡️ IAF Chopper Crash: Probe report likely to be submitted to Air Head Quarter next week.

➡️ 10 Ministers, over 20 MLAs test Covid positive in Maharashtra.

➡️ Union Health Secretary asks Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs to take measures to deal with the possible surge in COVID cases; advises to initiate process of setting up makeshift hospitals & constitute special teams to monitor patients in home isolation.

➡️ India, Pakistan share list of civilian prisoners & fishermen in their custody.

➡️ Indian Air Force is likely to complete deployment of first regiment of S-400 Triumf missile systems at an airbase in Punjab by February: Military officials.

➡️ GST revenue collected Rs 1.29 lakh crore in December: Finance Ministry.

World News

➡️ Over 12,000 NGOs, including Oxfam and Jamia, lose Foreign Funding Licence.

➡️ Indian Army and Chinese PLA exchanged greetings and sweets along the LAC today on New Year 2022.

➡️ Indian & Pakistani troops exchange New Year greetings at different points along LoC including Mendhar-Hot Springs, Uri-Chakoti & Chiliana-Tithwal.