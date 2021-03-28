Covid-19 Scare: Allen Institute sealed in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Allen Coaching Institute in Bhubaneswar has been sealed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) after 20 students tested positive for Coronavirus.

Apart from this, 10 Students at IIT Arugul near Bhubaneswar, also tested positive for Covid-19. 4 more students at NIT, Rourkela too tested positive for the virus, taking the number to 7.

Odisha reported 290 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – 71 from Khordha district and 40 from Nuapada. Active cases in the State has gone up to 1650.