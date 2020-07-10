16 Covid-19 cases in CMC area in Cuttack; 5 COVID Warriors

TNI Bureau: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has reported 16 new Covid-19 cases today taking the number of positive cases to 229. Active cases stand at 195.

Three cases have been detected in the Isolation Ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital. All of them (Female 26, Female 25 and Male 34) are COVID Warriors.

Four other cases are linked to an earlier positive case from Acharya Harihar Cancer Research Centre (AHRCC). Two cases at SUM Hospital Isolation Ward and one in AIIMS Isolation Ward are also among the new positive cases.

2 more local contact cases of Coronavirus have been found in CMC area – one from CDA Sector 11 (COVID Wariror, Odisha Police) and the other one from Badhei Sahi, Mangalabag (COVID Warrior).

In total, 5 COVID Warriors have tested positive for Coronavirus in CMC area.

CMC Corona Updates – July 10

👉 Total Covid-19 cases – 229

👉 Recovered – 32

👉 Deceased – 2

👉 Active – 195