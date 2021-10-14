Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 521 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 65 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.81%. 404 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

64,377 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,274.

Khordha reported 249 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 60 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 14, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 521

🔶 0-18 years – 65

🔶 New Deaths – 6

🔶 New Recoveries – 404

🔶 Samples Tested – 64,377 (64,377 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.81% (0.98% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (249) and Cuttack (60), Mayurbhanj (21).

🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (3), Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (1) & Jajpur (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 20892297

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1033809

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1020168

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -5314

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,274.