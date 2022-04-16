5T Secretary reviews Development Works at Gopabandhu Birthplace in Suando
After paying tributes to the statue of Pandit Gopabandhu Das, he reviewed the ongoing development works at Suando with the district officials including Collector Samarth Verma and others.
Insight Bureau: 5T Secretary V K Pandian today paid an early morning visit to the birthplace of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at Suando in Satyabadi of Puri district.
After paying tributes to the statue of Pandit Gopabandhu Das, he reviewed the ongoing development works at Suando with the district officials including Collector Samarth Verma and others.
The 5T Secretary emphasized on early completion of the Gopabandhu Das Birthplace Memorial & Museum Project and the associated works at Suando.
The Government of Odisha has taken up the conservation work of various places associated with Utkalamani Gopabandhu.
Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian at Utkalamani Gopabandhu's birthplace Suando in Satyabadi; reviews progress of development work. #TNI #Insight @Puri_Official @MoSarkar5T @Vkpandianfancl1 pic.twitter.com/d3kMAo55pp
— The News Insight (@TNITweet) April 16, 2022
Comments are closed.