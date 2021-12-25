PM Modi announces Vaccine for Kids & Booster Dose for Select Group

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a address to the nation on Saturday evening announced vaccination for children aged 15-18.

Vaccination for children will begin from January 3, 2022 while booster dose for healthcare workers and Citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will be available from January 10, PM Modi announced.

PM Modi in his unscheduled address urged the people to be cautious during the festive season as coronavirus cases are rising in the country due to highly infectious variant, Omicron.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU & non-ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation, PM Modi said.

Roll out of nasal vaccine and world’s first DNA COVID vaccine will start soon in India, announced PM Modi.

Meantime, Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech has received approval from DCGI for emergency use of its vaccine for children aged between 12-18 years.