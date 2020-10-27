3 more Journalists booked over extortion charges in Odisha

TNI Bureau: A day after five journalists were arrested by Commissionerate Police on extortion charges on Monday, 3 more Journalists have been booked over extortion charges in Odisha today.

The Buguda police in Ganjam District have registered case against three journalists for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort money from the Buguda Block Education Officer (BEO) Rasananda Kar.

The Journalists have been identified as reporters from OTV, Prameya and Bada Khabar.

The trio demanded money from the BEO and threatened to publish negative news about him if he did not pay Rs 50,000.

Cases have been registered against the accused under Sections 353, 385, 506, 507 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).