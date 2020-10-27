India, US sign major Defence Pact BECA for geospatial cooperation

TNI Bureau: In a landmark deal, India and the United States on Tuesday inked a defence agreement – the Indo-US Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) during the third India-US 2+2 talks in Delhi.
This deal will facilitate the exchange of geospatial data including nautical & aeronautical charts. It will also allow sharing of high-end military technology, classified satellite data and critical information between the two countries.
Both the Nations signed a total of five agreements including BECA.
The BECA is the fourth and final foundational understanding that the US has with India.
