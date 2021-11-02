3 Elephants found dead in past 10 days in Dhenkanal Forest

Reportedly, three elephants including 2 female tuskers & a child elephant died in past 10 days in Dhenkanal Forest Division in three separate incidents.

By Sagarika Satapathy
3 elephants are dead in past 10 days in Dhenkanal Forest Division.
Insight Bureau:  A female elephant was found dead in Ramei reserve forest under Kapilash Range in Dhenkanal district.

The cause of death of the jumbos has not been identified yet by the Forest department.

