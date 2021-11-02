Odisha CM distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards in Sambalpur

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday distributed the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards among the beneficiaries in Sambalpur district.

The smart health cards were distributed during a special programme at Kuchinda in the district.

Around 7.73 lakh people of the district can avail the benefits of the smart health card.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone & inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 1553 crores & announced Rs 147 crores fund for road accident victims.

Foundation stones were laid for 214 projects worth Rs 1202.19 Cr and 234 projects were inaugurated worth Rs 351.2 Cr. The projects include drinking water supply, irrigation, healthcare, roads & bridges, power supply, urban development etc.

The program has already been launched in Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Gajapati, Puri and Mayurbhanj districts.