3 Athletes from KIIT win GOLD at World Athletics Continental Tour

TNI Bureau: As many as three athletes from the Bhubaneswar based KIIT University made Odisha proud by winning gold medals in their respective event at the on-going World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meet at Kalinga Stadium.

The three athletes who got the medals are sprinter Animesh Kujur, huddler Pragyan Prasanti Sahu and javelin thrower Annu Rani.

Meanwhile, KIIT University founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated them and said that their dedication, discipline, and determination are an inspiration to every young sportsperson.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Animesh Kujur clichéd the clinched first place in Men’s 200m Run by clocking 20.77 seconds while huddler Pragyan Prasanti Sahu got the gold medal in the Women’s 100m with a timing of 13.74 seconds.

Likewise, javelin thrower Annu Rani from Uttar Pradesh got the gold with a throw of 62.01 metre.