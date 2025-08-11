Hauz Khas Jagannath Temple hosts Rasabali Divas

TNI Bureau: Rasabali Divas was hosted in National Capital with much pomp, myriad splendour and massive fanfare. The ambience was agog with pious atmosphere and spiritual fervour because the Ceremony was clubbing with the auspicious occasions like Birthday of Lord Balabhadra, Gamha Purnima and Rakshya Bandhan.

Jointly hosted by Sree Neelachala Seva Sangha and Omm Sai Trust, the Festival venue at the basement of the Jagannath Temple at Hauz Khas in New Delhi was aesthetically and elegantly decorated befitting to the grand celebration. Hundreds of Odia and non-Odia families from Delhi and National Capital Region gathered alongwith their friends and relatives to witness the Mega Fiesta.

Since Rasabali Divas was being celebrated for the first time in Delhi, unusual interest, unexpected enthusiasm and unprecedented excitements were witnessed among the Organisers and participants.

Addressing the gathering Secretary of the Neelachala Seva Sangha Rabindra Nath Pradhan, expressed his happiness that the most favourite Sweet Dish of the presiding Deity of Kendrapada Lord Balabhadra, could be made available for the devotees of Lord Jagannath at Delhi.

Speaking during the occasion Chairperson of Omm Sai Trust and Founder of Odisha Sanskruti O Parampara Punarudhara Samiti Jyoshnamayee Parida observed that the main motive of organizing Rasabali Divas in New Delhi is to promote, propagate and popularize this traditional Delicious Dish of Kendrapada in National and International arena.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Gracing Rasabali Divas as Distinguished Guests Former Ambassador Amarendra Khatua, Senior Administrators Gokul Patnaik, Satya Narayan Sahu, Srideb Nanda, Prasanna Kumar Dash, Deputy DG in Defence Ministry Bibhuti Das, Deputy Accountant General of Delhi Government Asish Singh, Deputy Director of Kendriya Bhandar Alok Padhi and Group Editor of Uday India Dipak Rath lauded the noble efforts of the organisers in spreading the sweetness of Rasabali in National Capital.

The invited Guests and audiences had the privilege of parcating Rasabali during the celebration. Many talented individuals,team of Rasabali makers,cultural troupes and priests of the temple were felicitated during the meeting .

The special attraction of the ceremony was the musical extravaganza based on Rasabali presented by noted singer Dr Jayashree Dhal.

Dhal thoroughly enthralled the audiences with her soul soothing numbers like Rasa Rasia Rasabali.Renowned Dancer Kavita Dwibedi’s Odissi recital was also highly appreciated by spectators.

Ace Anchors Swarna prava Pati and Abhishek Mohanty compered the proceedings of the Programme quite ably. Host Jyoshnamayee Parida, Rasmita Khatua and Team supervised the successful co– ordination and conduction of Rasabali Divas .

Prominent personalities present include Yoga Guru Rabindra Acharya, Ipsita Behura, Gajendra Samant, Sabita Pradhan and Upali Aparajita Rath.