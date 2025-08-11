Pakistan Army Chief Munir issues ‘Nuclear Threat’ to India

TNI Bureau: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir issued a nuclear threat to India stating that if Pakistan faces an existential threat, it will “take half the world down” with it.

While attending a private dinner in Tampa, Florida, issued the thread against India and emphasized Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities, warning that his country won’t hesitate to use them if pushed to the brink.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Reacting over the Indus Waters Treaty, he also criticized India’s decision to suspend the treaty, claiming it could put 250 million people at risk of starvation and vowed to destroy any Indian dams built on the Indus River with missiles.

Pakistan Army Chief also mocked India’s recent diplomatic tensions with the US, joking that Pakistan should offer masterclasses on balancing rival powers, and even nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize.