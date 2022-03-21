N Biren Singh takes oath as Manipur CM for second consecutive term

Biren Singh was administered the oath of office by Governor La. Ganesan at Raj Bhawan.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Senior BJP leader N Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second term on Monday.
 
Five MLAs, including Y Khemchand Singh, Nemcha Kipgen, Thongam Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai and Govindas Konthoujam were also sworn in as Cabinet Ministers of the State.
 
BJP President JP Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony at Imphal.
 
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Manipur by winning majority in the recently concluded Assembly polls.
