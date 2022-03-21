N Biren Singh takes oath as Manipur CM for second consecutive term

Insight Bureau: Senior BJP leader N Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second term on Monday.

Biren Singh was administered the oath of office by Governor La. Ganesan at Raj Bhawan.

F ive MLAs, including Y Khemchand Singh, Nemcha Kipgen, Thongam Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai and Govindas Konthoujam were also sworn in as Cabinet Ministers of the State.

BJP President JP Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony at Imphal.