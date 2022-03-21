N Biren Singh takes oath as Manipur CM for second consecutive term
Biren Singh was administered the oath of office by Governor La. Ganesan at Raj Bhawan.
Insight Bureau: Senior BJP leader N Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second term on Monday.
Five MLAs, including Y Khemchand Singh, Nemcha Kipgen, Thongam Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai and Govindas Konthoujam were also sworn in as Cabinet Ministers of the State.
BJP President JP Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony at Imphal.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Manipur by winning majority in the recently concluded Assembly polls.
