22 COVID-19 Cases in Bhubaneswar; 16 from Blue Wheel Hospital

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar has reported 22 COVID-19 positive cases on June 23, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 220 out of which 113 have already recovered.

16 employees of Blue Wheel Hospital, Mancheswar, have tested positive. All are linked to an earlier positive case. With total positive cases going up to 27, the Hospital has been sealed by the BMC and issued a show cause notice.

The other 3 local contact cases are from Nladri Vihar and Sailashree Vihar.

In addition. 3 more positive cases have been reported from home quarantine – Maitri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Railway Staff and VSS Nagar.

15 more COVID-19 patients in Bhubaneswar, have recovered yesterday. Details given below.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (June 24):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 220

👉 Recovered Cases – 103

👉 Deceased – 3

👉 Active Cases – 108

