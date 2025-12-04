Late Night Shocker: Navneet Sehgal resigns as Prasar Bharati Head

TNI Bureau: In a shocking late night development, Navneet Kumar Sehgal has resigned as Chairperson of Prasar Bharati, India’s public broadcaster, and his resignation has been accepted by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry with immediate effect. The resignation and hasty acceptance, have triggered a huge debate in the power corridor.

Navneet Sehgal, a retired IAS officer of the 1988 Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed to lead Prasar Bharati on March 16, 2024, for a three-year term. He had retired in July 2023 as Additional Chief Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

During his 35-year career, Sehgal held various senior positions at both the State and Central levels, contributing to infrastructure development and governance reforms. According to his Prasar Bharati profile, he also brought extensive experience in media, public relations, administration, finance, industry, law and order, land management, and home affairs.