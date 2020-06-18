India Corona Updates (New Cases, Deaths, Recoveries) – June 18

TNI Bureau: India has reported the highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases rised to 366,946.
A number of 7,390 Corona patients recovered yesterday. Maharashtra continues to lead the death toll at 5,651.
India Corona Updates (June 18)
➡️12,881 new +Ve cases in the last 24 hours
➡️7,390 patients recover
➡️ 334 new deaths reported
➡️ Death Toll – Maharashtra (5,651), Delhi (1904), Gujarat (1561), Tamil Nadu (576), West Bengal (506), Madhya Pradesh (482), Uttar Pradesh (465), Rajasthan (313), Telangana (192), Haryana (130), Karnataka (102), Punjab (78).
Comments are closed.