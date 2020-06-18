India Corona Updates (New Cases, Deaths, Recoveries) – June 18

TNI Bureau: India has reported the highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases rised to 366,946.

A number of 7,390 Corona patients recovered yesterday. Maharashtra continues to lead the death toll at 5,651.

India Corona Updates (June 18)

➡️12,881 new +Ve cases in the last 24 hours

➡️7,390 patients recover

➡️ 334 new deaths reported

➡️ Death Toll – Maharashtra (5,651), Delhi (1904), Gujarat (1561), Tamil Nadu (576), West Bengal (506), Madhya Pradesh (482), Uttar Pradesh (465), Rajasthan (313), Telangana (192), Haryana (130), Karnataka (102), Punjab (78).