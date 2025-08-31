100-Word Edit: PM Modi’s Big China Push

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tianjin, China, on Saturday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking his first visit to the Dragon Land in seven years. His meeting with President Xi Jinping on Sunday is seen as crucial amid strained India-U.S. ties over Washington’s tariff hike.

The talks are expected to focus on stabilising India-China relations, strained since the 2020 Galwan clash, and boosting economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Chinese Social Media, wiebo reacted with both praise and scepticism, applauding Modi’s defiance of U.S. pressure while questioning India’s reluctance on Beijing’s World War II commemoration and Belt and Road Initiative.