Fake News Spreads Fast in Bihar; Misleading Claims on Rizvi

TNI Bureau: Fake news spread quickly in Bihar after a BJP worker from Madhya Pradesh was wrongly linked to an incident where PM Narendra Modi was abused during Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

On August 29, Nek Mohammad Rizvi from Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, filed a complaint at Kotma police station after his photos were circulated online, claiming he was the man arrested in Bihar. In reality, Bihar Police detained Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja, a resident of Darbhanga, for using abusive language against PM Narendra Modi.

The incident has caused tension in poll-bound Bihar, with BJP and Congress workers clashing in Patna. Both parties exchanged blame over the controversy. Fact Check agencies have confirmed that both Rizvi’s are different and Madhya Pradesh man was not involved in Bihar incident.