Mizoram to join National Rail Network on September 13

TNI Bureau: Mizoram will join the national rail network on September 13 with the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 51.38-kilometre line will connect the state capital Aizawl to the Indian Railways network for the first time, improving travel and transport in the region.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The project has been built through difficult terrain, requiring 48 tunnels covering over 12 kilometres and 142 bridges. Among these, Bridge No. 196, standing 104 metres tall, is the second-highest pier bridge in Indian Railways. The project also includes five road overbridges and six road underpasses for better connectivity.

A trial run was conducted in May 2025, followed by safety inspections in June. The Commissioner of Railway Safety has cleared passenger operations at speeds of up to 90 kmph. Once operational, the route will reduce the Guwahati-Aizawl journey to about 12 hours by train. The newly built Sairang Railway Station, located 12 km from Aizawl, will serve as the capital’s gateway.