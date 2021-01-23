Foundation Stone laid for Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has laid foundation stone of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of #NetajiSubhasChandraBose.

The state of art terminal will help decongest the heritage city & will emerge as a model for others.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Built on 11,000 square meter area, the bus terminal will have 180 bus bays & parking space for 275 cars. With all necessary facilities for the passengers & a sophisticated design, the terminal will also add to elegance of the #SilverCity.

Netaji was born & brought up in Cuttack. He learnt his lessons of selfless service & struggle on this soil. To give him a fitting tribute #Odisha will celebrate his 125th anniversary with much fanfare throughout the year,” said CM Naveen Patnaik while paying tributes to Netaji.