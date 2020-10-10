TNI Morning News Headlines – October 10, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Case registered against BJD MLA Uma Samantaray for attending Pradeep Maharathy’s funeral by violating COVID-19 norms.

👉 Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi’s office to be sealed for 15 days for violation of COVID-19 norms.

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 2854 Covid-19 cases including 1659 quarantine and 1195 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 249693 including 220388 recoveries & 28246 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 393 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (244) and Sundargarh (143).

👉 Odisha conducts 45,914 COVID-19 tests including 9,327 (RTPCR), 36,502 (Antigen) and 85 (TrueNat) in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 5 from Khordha and 2 from Cuttack. Toll mounts to 1,006.

👉 The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) Burla to remain closed for 3 days starting today.

👉 Balasore: Narayan Pradhan rejoins BJD after 48 Hours of join in BJP.

👉 Case filed against man for walking with dog inside Sri Bakreswar Mahadev temple premises.

👉 Arrested Army Officer Major Soumya Ranjan Pati files counter-case against wife of extra-marital affair.

India News

👉 India reports a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases & 926 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,07,416 deaths.

👉 11,64,018 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday. Total 8,57,98,698 samples tested in the country up to 9th October: ICMR.

👉 J&K: Joint operation in Chingam area of Kulgam district has concluded. 2 Terrorists killed in in encounter.

👉 Indian Air Force achieves new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh at an altitude of 17,982 feet, breaking its own earlier record.

👉 13-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida, 2 held.

👉 Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tells private TV channels to not malign, slander individuals or certain groups.

👉 Ayodhya: Carved stones being moved from workshop for construction of Ram Temple.

👉 Kannada film director Vijay Reddy passes away.

👉 Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Champhai in Mizoram at 6:09 am today

👉 Tejas Express will resume operations from 17th October: Railways.

👉 Ministry of Home Affairs issues advisory to States and UTs for ensuring mandatory action by police in cases of crime against women.

👉 Rajasthan panchayat polls: Voting for last phase of panchayat elections begins.

👉 Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to intensive care as COVID symptoms worsen.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 cases nearing 36.8 million.