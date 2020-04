Corona Update @ USA – April 14, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 2,384 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 32,293 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 26,000 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 614,000.

France has reported 762 COVID-19 deaths and 6,524 positive cases (steep rise). Italy has reported 602 deaths and 2,972 positive cases (cases down) while Spain witnessed 743 new deaths and 2,653 positive cases. 778 new deaths and 5,252 +ve cases were reported from the UK.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 1,999,787 mark and nears 2,000,000. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 126,700.

USA Corona Update:

👉 2,384 new deaths; 32,293 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 26,064; Number of Cases – 614,211

👉 New York accounts for 32% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 778 new deaths reported from New York State. 7,177 new positive cases.

👉 38,820 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted over 3 million tests so far.

👉 New York State – 10,834 deaths; 203,123 cases

👉 New Jersey – 2,805 deaths; 68,824 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 957 deaths; 28,163 cases

👉 Michigan – 1,768 deaths; 27,001 cases

👉 California – 789 deaths; 25,777 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 696 deaths; 25,465 cases

👉 Illinois – 868 deaths; 23,247 cases

👉 Florida – 571 deaths; 21,628 cases

👉 Louisiana – 1,013 deaths; 21,518 cases

👉 Texas – 350 deaths; 15,107 cases

👉 Georgia – 524 deaths; 14,578 cases

👉 Connecticut – 671 deaths; 13,989 cases

👉 Washington – 547 deaths; 10,795 cases

👉 Maryland – 302 deaths; 9,472 cases

👉 Indiana – 387 deaths; 8,527 cases

👉 Colorado – 329 deaths; 7,941 cases

👉 Ohio – 324 deaths; 7,280 cases